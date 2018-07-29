Pregnant goat dies after being gang-raped by 8 men in Haryana

A medical of the goat will soon be conducted after which the police will take an action against those accused

Mewat (Haryana): A complaint has been registered against eight men in Haryana's Mewat district for allegedly gang-raping a pregnant goat, who later died.

The incident took place on the night of July 25 while the complaint was filed the next day in Mewat's Nagina police station.

"One person, Aslu registered a complaint on July 26 that his goat was gang-raped on the night of July 25 by Savakar, Haroon, Jaffar and five others whose identities are yet to be ascertained. All the accused are currently absconding," said Nagina police station in charge (SI) Rajbir Singh.

Meanwhile, the owner of the goat, Aslu said: "They took my goat to an old home in the evening. One of the accused is mental. When I told them that I will file a complaint against them, they said you can do anything that you want, we will continue to do this. They don't fear getting jailed as they claim to having contacts with big people."

