Pregnant model Kate Upton does light weight exercises to stay fit

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

American baseball star Justin Verlander's supermodel wife Kate Upton has revealed she does low-impact workouts to stay fit during pregnancy. Upton explained that it is not always necessary to do overdo cardio to stay fit.

"I think a huge misconception is that you have to overdo it on the cardio in order to get in shape. Instead, I focus on body-weight and light weight exercises to get tight and toned. I just fit cardio into my daily, everyday life in small ways," she told US wellness website Well+Good.

Upton added: "I fit in cardio throughout my day with things as easy as walking up the stairs or just going outside to take a walk in the fresh air. It makes me feel better not only physically, but mentally as well."

