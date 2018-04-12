Pregnant Pakistani singer shot dead for not standing uo

Samina Samoon, 24, also known as Samina Sindhu, was allegedly shot dead on Tuesday by Tarique Ahmed Jatoi while she was serenading the gathering, Dawn reported

Islamabad: In a shocking instance, a pregnant Pakistani singer was shot dead in Larkana district after she reportedly refused to oblige a man's 'request' to stand up while singing at a ceremony, the media reported. The man in question was allegedly intoxicated.

Jatoi, allegedly badgered the victim to comply before he shot her dead.

The police have arrested the accused.

Samina was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead. The slain singer's husband told the media that she was six months pregnant.

