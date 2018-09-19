Pregnant Sania Mirza thanks 'Baba' on his birthday

tennis

Sania Mirza with father Imran

India's tennis star Sania Mirza, who is due to deliver her first child in October, thanked her father Imran on his birthday yesterday. Sania, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, posted this throwback picture with him on Instagram and wrote: "Happy Birthday Baba — from traveling the world with me to teaching me to deal with the biggest of problems with a smile and always having our backs ... Thank you for being our Baba @imranmirza58."

On April 12, 2010, she married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, India followed by Pakistani wedding customs for a mahr of 6.1 million (US$137,500). Their Walima ceremony was held in Lahore, Pakistan.

Earlier In 2009, Sania Mirza became engaged to childhood friend Sohrab Mirza, a millionaire businessman. However the wedding was called off shortly after.

Sania Mirza is a former world No. 1 in the doubles discipline, she has won six Grand Slam titles in her career. From 2003 until her retirement from singles in 2013, she was ranked by the WTA as India's No. 1 player in both the categories. Throughout her career, Mirza has established herself as the most successful female Indian tennis player ever and one of the highest-paid and high-profile athletes in the country.

