Pregnant woman denied treatment in government hospital for not paying Rs 5,000

Madhya Pradesh: A pregnant woman was denied treatment by the staff of a government hospital for not paying Rs. 5,000 in Tendu Kheda in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Tuesday night.

"I had come here with my family for my wife's delivery. However, the nurse at the hospital said that we need to deposit Rs. 5,000, otherwise, they won't do anything," said Brajesh Rekwar, husband of the patient.

Though the hospital staff has denied any such claims, the area's SDM, Narayan Singh said: "Statements of relatives revealed that hospital staff had demanded money. We are now looking into the matter. Proper action will be taken."

The pregnant woman was later shifted to another government hospital in the area for treatment.

In another case of medical negligence, a woman gave birth to a baby girl on a road after a government hospital in Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh refused to admit her, as alleged by the family. The woman was taken to government primary health centre after she suffered labour pain, but the hospital denied her admission by asking them to come after three days.

