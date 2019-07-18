Pregnant woman shot dead over water dispute in Uttar Pradesh, one arrested

national

Representational image

A pregnant woman was shot dead in Samaur village allegedly over water dispute here in Etah on Wednesday, police said.

Soon after the incident was reported to police, the woman identified as Mamata, 25, was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Village head Bhanu Pratap told news agency ANI that the three or four men who got into an argument with the woman and later shot at her had previously fought several times with other villagers.

Etah: A pregnant woman was shot dead in Sumaur village over dispute for water, yesterday. Police say, "Her body has been sent for postmortem. The accused, Santosh, has been arrested." (17.07.2019) pic.twitter.com/havqrT9QO4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2019

Police have arrested the main accused identified as Santosh and have sent the deceased's body for a postmortem.

In a similar incident, a father killed his pregnant daughter after a rift occurred between them. According to the police, the father, Rajkumar had called his daughter Meenakshi on the pretext of patching things up with her. "He called the victim at Narayan Nagar bus stand, Ghatkopar, on the pretext of patching things up after which he murdered her," he added. On being questioned, Rajkumarhad accepted his crime, Singh said.

