Preity Zinta a bit giddy looking at her kitchen garden; watch videos

Actress Preity Zinta says she is excited, proud and a bit giddy looking at her little kitchen garden. "I'm so excited, proud and a bit giddy headed looking at my little kitchen garden. I never imagined gardening and being so close to nature would give me so much peace and such a deep sense of accomplishment. Thank you Mom for bringing me closer to Mother Earth #Jaimatadi #organicgardening #Organic#Tomatoes #lovingit #ting," she captioned the clip. The actress posted two different beautiful looking videos; check them out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz) onJul 30, 2020 at 10:47pm PDT

On Thursday, Preity had shared a video of herself picking some green pepper from her garden. She wrote: "Ghar ki kheti. How awesome to grow our own vegetables at home. Thank you Ma for teaching me and for inspiring me to spend time in the garden and grow our own vegetables. I'm on top of the world right now, yet I've never felt so close to Mother Earth."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz) onJul 30, 2020 at 12:59am PDT

On the professional front, Preity is among the early actors who have resumed shooting after the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. The actress is having mixed feelings about resuming shoot amid the pandemic. The actor is currently in the US with husband Gene Goodenough. Zinta's last work appearance was a special cameo with stand-up comedian Vir Das on the American sitcom Fresh off the Boat.

On the personal front, Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough tied the knot on February 29, 2016, and the duo celebrated their first wedding anniversary on February 29, 2020. Yes, the leap year!

Preity Zinta started her Bollywood journey with the 1998 drama, Dil Se, and followed it up with Solider in the same year, which turned out to be a massive success. She became a star with the film but established her prowess as an actor with Sangharsh and Kya Kehna. Ever since then, there was no looking back for the dimpled-cheeks actress. She went on to do films like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Koi... Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Lakshya, Veer-Zaara, and Salaam Namaste.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news