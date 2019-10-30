Preity Zinta and Vir Das pair up for drama

Preity Zinta and Vir Das are set to guest star in an episode of ABC's Fresh Off The Boat, that is expected to serve as basis for a spin-off show. The network has long been planning to develop a spin-off of the show, which follows the lives of a Taiwanese-American family in Florida in 1990s. It revolves around the Huangs, a Taiwanese-American family comprising parents Louis and Jessica, their children Eddie, Emery, and Evan, and Louis's mother, Jenny. According to an international publication, the upcoming episode, which will be shot next month, will revolve around an Indian family whose daughter attends school with Eddie.

Zinta will portray the girl's mother Meena, while Das will essay the role of her father, DC. The introduction of the new characters is expected to lead up to the spin-off show, tentatively titled Magic Motor Inn. Rachna Fruchbom, who has frequently penned episodes of Fresh Off The Boat, is attached to write it. The series is currently into its sixth season. Zinta's last release was the 2018 Bhaiaji Superhit. Das most recently featured in ABC's Whiskey Cavalier.

