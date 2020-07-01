Search

Preity Zinta channelises her inner Himachali, looks beautiful in latest picture

Updated: Jul 01, 2020, 08:13 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Preity Zinta has taken to her Instagram account and shared a picture where she has channeled her inner Himachali and the actress indeed looked beautiful!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Preity Zinta
For Preity Zinta, the maxim is simple: Once a Himachali always a Himachali. The actress proves it with her recent Instagram post.

"Channelising the Himachali in me … cuz It doesn't matter how far or how high you go, one should never forget who you are and where you come from," (sic) she wrote along with a picture of herself in a traditional himachali cap. She used hashtags #himachali, #pahadi and #ting with her post.

Have a look right here:

Recently, Preity shared a moment from a beach outing with her pet pup Bruno after over 100 days. She shared a picture of herself holding Bruno on the beach. In the image she is seen dressed in a pair of shorts, lavender top and sneakers. Keeping in mind the guidelines for coronavirus, Preity also wore gloves.

"Our first trip - Finally after 104 days was the BEACH and WE LOVED it as we had the beach to ourselves. Both of us were in heaven #Day104 #Sun #Sand #Water #Dutchie #Bruno #dogsofinsta #ting," she wrote alongside the image. Preity then shared a video of herself doing push ups and her pet dog hilariously coming up to her and "sabotaging" her workout.

"Where there is a will there is a way Bruno is trying everything to sabotage my workout but my #Patiparmeshwar is making sure that I finish my push ups. Hope this inspires all of you to take life in your stride and not give up gym ya no gym lage raho #pushup #pzfit #lageraho #Ting," she wrote.

On the acting front, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhittt. The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

