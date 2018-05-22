Preity Zinta ducks question of Mumbai not making T20 2018 playoffs

Though Punjab was unable to qualify for the play-offs, the franchise co-owner Preity Zinta was reportedly delighted that defending champions Mumbai couldn't go past the league stage either

A video went viral on Twitter recently where the Bollywood actor was seen talking to a fellow Punjab member and saying what appeared like: "I am just very happy that Mumbai is not going to the finals … really happy."

Yesterday, when a Twitter user asked her, "Mam @realpreityzinta did you really said "I am just very happy that Mumbai is not going to the finals?#ChennaivPunjab," she replied, "Relax! Only if Mumbai was "Knocked Out" Punjab would have had a chance of getting to the playoffs but Rajasthan was happier we were Knocked out by Chennai cuz they got to go to the playoffs! When you leave it till the end, one has to not just see your wins but other teams losses as well."

