Preity Zinta has a colourful birthday wish for hubby Gene Goodenough!

If there's one actor with whom Bollywood celebrities should sit and learn how to upload posts on social media, it's Preity Zinta. The actor, just like Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, knows how to attract viewers by sharing lovely wishes and throwback pictures.

We all saw what a lovely anniversary wish she had for hubby Gene Goodenough on February 29! And now, just a day after the Holi mania she indulged in, she took to her Twitter account to wish him with a colourful birthday wish.

The picture wasn't just filled with colours due to their faces smeared with them, it also had lots of emojis and love that made it a lot more wonderful. Take a look:

Happy Birthday my love âÂ¤ï¸Â May your life always be colourful, fun & loving. I’m so happy we found each other ðÂÂ«ðÂ¥°ðÂÂÂ#Happybirthday #Patiparmeshwar #Happyholi #ting pic.twitter.com/q19j7ufZ02 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 10, 2020

For the uninitiated, Zinta and Goodenough tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding ceremony in Los Angeles and now living happily. Zinta recently celebrated 19 years of her film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and called her a crazy character. Well, it indeed is one of her most memorable characters and films.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates