Preity Zinta: #MeToo interview taken out of context

The #MeToo movement, that began in Hollywood more than a year ago, gathered steam in India after actor Tanushree Dutta accused co-star Nana Patekar of allegedly harassing her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleassss' in 2008. Here's Preity Zinta's take on it

Actor Preity Zinta, who has been receiving backlash for her views on #MeToo movement, has said she is 'surprised and upset' that her recent comments have been taken out of context.

In a recent interview, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star was asked if she had ever personally experienced any sort of harassment, to which she reportedly said, 'No, I haven't, I wish I had. (laughs) Atleast, then, I would have had an answer to tell you. No and that's what I am saying that this is very relevant question because people treat you the way you want to be treated.'

A 'disappointed' Preity tweeted on Monday to clear her stance and claimed that the interview was edited 'to sound controversial for better traction.' She also slammed the journalist for doing so.

'Really sad to see how the interview is edited to trivialise and be insensitive. Not everything is traction & as someone being interviewed I expected decency & maturity from a journalist @iFaridoon. I did 25 interviews that day & only yours turned out edited like this #dissappointed,' tweeted Preity.

Since then, women from various walks of life, especially the media and entertainment industry have levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against Subhash Ghai, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Kailash Kher, Chetan Bhagat, Sajid Khan, and Varun Grover among others even as they all have denied the charge.

