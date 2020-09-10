Preity Zinta: Salaam Namaste has to be my most fun movie

As her hit movie 'Salaam Namaste' clocked 15 years today, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta dubbed the cult-classic as her "most fun movie". Recalling the memories attached to the film, the 45-year-old actor noted about the fun she had in the shooting set. She also took it to records and admitted that she "stole most of Saif Ali Khan's bronzer".

#SalaamNamaste has to be my most fun movie. Saif, @ArshadWarsi@jaavedjaaferi& Sid were a riot. I never laughed so much and yes I'm finally going to admit it-I stole most of Saif's bronzer...When he was not looking of course. I still smile when I remember our Aussie summer," read her tweet.

Still, a favourite for many, 'Salaam Namaste' starring Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta revolves around two young Indians, living in Australia, and their decision to move in together without marriage.

The title song of the flick, plus others like 'My Dil Goes mmm', 'Whats Goin' On' were widely-loved by the moviegoers upon the release.

Earlier the day, filmmaker Siddharth Anand opened how his unconventional romantic comedy is often hailed as a way ahead of its time.

Talking about the theme of the film, the 37-year-old director said: "I think Salaam Namaste was dealing with an issue, which was taboo or not spoken about but very much prevalent whether in India or with Indians outside. It felt like it's ahead of its time, but the thing is that there was no deliberate attempt to do something that is scandalous or trying to do something different. I also felt it once the film was releasing and we promoted it about live-in relationships, that is when it actually hit me that we were dealing with something which is very new."

The movie, which marks Anand's first directorial project was well-received by the moviegoers upon its release in 2005.

