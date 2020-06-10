Preity Zinta shares a hilarious video of hubby Gene Goodenough on their day 82 of quarantine

Preity Zinta has been very active on Instagram, especially over the last three months since the lockdown has begun. She, just like all the other Bollywood celebrities, keeps sharing pictures and videos of her quarantine activities. From sleeping with her pet to working out, she has done it all.

And now, she has taken to her Instagram account again to upload a hilarious video where her hubby can be seen with their pet. We don't see her but her voice, a hilarious way by which she addresses him, can clearly be heard.

This is what she has written as her caption- "Side effects of home quarantine. Need I say more. Hope when it's all over we are still Sane and I hope this brings a SMILE to your face if you are stressed and worried at home #Day82 #Patiparmeshwar #Bruno #homeentertainment #ting." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Seeing the video, Sonakshi Sinha commented- "Hahahahahahahha best video on the internet today." (sic) On June 2, Zinta had taken to her Instagram to wish the Dabangg actress a happy birthday and shared a lovely picture with her. Have a look:

That's not all, since a lot of Bollywood celebrities have been sharing throwback pictures and videos, she also did the same by sharing a romantic and adorable picture with her hubby, their last trip to India, which she describes as her pre corona days. This is what she had written- "Our last trip to India... Pre corona virus days... Wonder when we will be able to go back cuz I'm feeling a little homesick but I'm extremely grateful that In this crazy time I have a roof over my head, food to eat and family with me. Today it's all about being grateful and thankful for all that I have. Hope everyone is home n safe." (sic)

Here's the picture:

Preity Zinta with Gene Goodenough: Picture Courtesy/Preity Zinta's Instagram Account

Zinta began her journey in Hindi Cinema with the 1998 drama, Dil Se, and followed it up with Solider in the same year, which turned out to be a massive success. She became a star with the film but established her prowess as an actor with Sangharsh and Kya Kehna. And then, there was no looking back for the actress. She went on to do films like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Koi... Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Lakshya, Veer-Zaara, and Salaam Namaste.

In 2008, she ventured into the space of entrepreneurship and became the co-owner of Kings IX Punjab in the Indian Premier League. She was last seen in the 2018 comedy, Bhaiaji Superhittt. On the personal front, she tied the knot with Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles at a private ceremony!

