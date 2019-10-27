Preity Zinta shares her journey as Mission Kashmir clocks 19 years

As Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer 'Mission Kashmir' clocked 19 years of its release on Sunday, the latter celebrated the day by sharing a clip of the hit song 'Bhumro Bhumro'.

The 'Veer-Zaara' actor uploaded the video on her Twitter and wrote, "Mission Kashmir was not just a film but an unbelievable experience! Thank you Vidhu Vinod Chopra for making me a part of this incredible journey & for all the amazing memories. Bhumero will always be special @iHrithik#MissionKashmir #Sufi #Althaf #Bhumero". In the video, Preity can be seen dancing on the hit song.

The story revolved around a boy Altaaf Khan, played by Hrithik Roshan, whose family is accidentally killed by a police officer, played by Sanjay Dutt in a massacre. The boy is adopted by Dutt, who was responsible for his parents' death. Later, when the boy finds out, he becomes a terrorist.

Directed and written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikram Chandra, the film emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing film of 2000. The flick also featured, Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

