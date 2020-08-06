Preity Zinta shares video from her shoot, says 'Life is as peachy as you make it'

Actress Preity Zinta has shared words of wisdom about life on social media. Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a boomerang video of herself from a fashion photo-shoot. In the clip, the actress is seen twirling in a peach coloured fringed dress. "Life is as peachy as you make it," she wrote. Have a look right here:

Preity recently recalled that she was a bit scared of Salman Khan to begin with, and also in awe of the superstar. The actress shared clips from the song "Aate jaate jo milta hai", which was picturised on Salman and Preity for the 2000 film "Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega", while recounting her earliest memories of working with Salman.

On the acting front, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film "Bhaiaji Superhittt". The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

