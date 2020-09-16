Preity Zinta shares video message from 'Day 5 of quarantine', urges people to be compassionate amid pandemic

Urging people to be compassionate towards each other amid the pandemic, actor Preity Zinta on Tuesday shared a video message of her 'Day 5 of quarantine' and sent out a message of positivity to those who tested positive for COVID-19. The 'Koi Mil Gaya' actor shared in a video on Instagram, how she is feeling, as she has reached the fifth day of her quarantine in a hotel room in Dubai.

She said, " Hi everyone, its day 5 of quarantine, and I'm so bored... I am not going to lie about it, and I am trying to read books, I'm trying to stay positive and I've been working out."

Talking further about quarantine, she added," But, its kind of tough just to be locked up in a room. I want to address all of you out there, who is not well, who is COVID-19 positive, who is in quarantine... I just want to tell you guys, hang on there it's going to be fine. And I know it's very tough.. for the first time I'm can identify with everybody."

Eluding positive vibes, Zinta said, " So stay positive, because very soon your tests will be negative, so don't worry. And to all of us out there it is important to be compassionate towards each other. It's important to be nice since this is a tough time, and here's to being safe, here's to being compassionate with each other, and here's to being positive and in life and being negative where COVID is concerned."

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star also penned a note alongside the video message. She wrote, "#Day5 of Quarantine feels tough. To all of you out there that are sick, alone or isolated I just wanna say - I feel you ." (along with a red heart emoji."

She added, "This too shall pass. Take care n stay positive, stay strong. Love you all. Let's spread love not the virus. Let's be positive, not negative in life. #Ting #quarantinelife #PzIpldiaries."

Preity Zinta, co-owner of the Kings XI Punjab team, is currently in Dubai, for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever