Preity Zinta's picture with Hrithik Roshan will remind you of their Koi... Mil Gaya days

On Sunday, October 20, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan hosted a lunch at her residence and invited all her industry friends. But the scene stealers were Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. The actress shared a selfie with Roshan and it shall take you back to their Koi... Mil Gaya days. Check it out right here:

The duo has also acted together in films like Mission Kashmir, Lakshya and Zinta even had a cameo in Krrish. It has been a while since we saw the two gorgeous actors together on the celluloid. Zinta still has in her to burn the silver screen with her aura, wish we could see more of her at the movies. Coming back to Khan's bash, it also comprised of people like Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Mukesh Chhabra, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rajkummar Rao and Pooja Hegde.

The actress shared a picture where all the guests were posing for the camera, and it indeed looked like a lavish lunch. Take a look:

Coming back to the work front, Roshan has just delivered his first Rs. 300-crore grosser with War and that has further elevated his commercial clout, given he also had success in the form of Super 30. His next film is with Khan herself, the Satte Pe Satta remake, also starring Anushka Sharma in the lead. The film will go on floors next year and release in the first half of 2021. Let's see how well does he justify the role of Amitabh Bachchan after the Agneepath remake.

