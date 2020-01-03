'Prejudiced': Supriya Sule criticises Centre as Maharashtra's Republic Day tableau rejected

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After West Bengal, the Centre has now dropped the tableau of Maharashtra from this year's Republic Day parade, making it the second opposition-ruled state to be out of the parade.

Earlier on Friday, the screening committee of the Defence Ministry rejected the Kerala government's proposal of a tableau which would depict the art and architecture of the state.

The Centre's decision has left the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) fuming and the two have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of behaving a 'prejudiced' manner.

In a series of tweets, Sule said the two states had played a key role in the freedom struggle and the decision to allegedly deny permissions to their tableaux was an "insult" of the people.

"The Centre has rejected permissions to the tableaux of Maharashtra and West Bengal from parading on Republic Day. It is a festival of the country and the Centre is expected to give representation to all the states," Sule tweeted.

"But the government is behaving in a prejudiced manner, giving step-motherly treatment to the states being ruled by the opposition parties," she added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut suspected conspiracy behind the denial of the permission and said, "Maharashtra's tableau has always been attractive, won the first prize for several years ... If the permission would have been denied during the Congress regime, the BJP would have made a lot of noise, but why are they silent now."

He added, "Maharashtra and West Bengal's tableaux should not be seen in the Republic Day parade. Is there any conspiracy behind it? We are true patriots -- Is this our crime."

ANI reported that the Ministry of Defence clarified the tableau proposal of the West Bengal government was not taken forward for further consideration by the committee after deliberations in the second meeting.

