Prem Chopra remembers his late sister-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor: She was the epitome of grace

bollywood

'She was instrumental in getting her sister Uma married to me. I remember, she sent Raj ji [Kapoor, husband] to me with the proposal, making him tell me why Uma was the most suitable life partner for me.'

Krishna Raj Kapoor with Ranbir Kapoor

Though Krishna ji had been battling age-related issues, we did not expect her end to come so soon. We had met a few days ago, and she appeared fine. She was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital at 4 am yesterday. Later, we got the news of her demise.

She was instrumental in getting her sister Uma married to me. I remember, she sent Raj ji [Kapoor, husband] to me with the proposal, making him tell me why Uma was the most suitable life partner for me. She was the epitome of grace. At Rajji's insistence, she always wore white. She was always immaculately dressed and her mane, well coiffured.

Raj ji would throw lavish parties and she would play the perfect hostess. Everyone was fond of her as she exuded warmth and affection. She was upset when her daughter Ritu's husband Rajan Nanda passed away in August.

Earlier in the year, we were in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, for the opening of the Krishna Raj Kapoor auditorium. It has been built on the same spot where she and Raj ji wed. It is a plush, state-of-the art auditorium. Krishna ji's parents lived there. It was also where Uma was born. Rewa is known for its white tigers. Now, it will also be known for the plush Krishna Raj Kapoor auditorium.

As told to Shaheen Parkar

Also View Photos: Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away: Bollywood celebs pay their last respects

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates