Premier League: Eriksen helps Spurs win 2-1; Liverpool held 0-0 by Everton

Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen (centre) celebrates a goal during the English Premier League match v Stoke City. Pic/AFP

Eriksen broke the deadlock in the second half before scoring direct from a free-kick which appeared to just evade Kane's head, preventing the Spurs striker from claiming a 36th goal of the season and moving four behind the Premier League's leading scorer Mohamed Salah. In between Stoke had levelled through Mame Diouf. Meanwhile at Goodison Park, Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton.

