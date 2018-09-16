Premier League: Hazard 'tricks, Chelsea on top

football

Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates scoring against Cardiff. Pic/AFP

Eden Hazard scored a hat-trick as Chelsea continued their perfect start under Maurizio Sarri to move top of the Premier League with a 4-1 win over Cardiff at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Sol Bamba's opener shocked Sarri's men into life, but the Belgian was too hot for Cardiff to handle with a quickfire double just before half-time. Hazard completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot before Willian's stunning strike completed the rout seven minutes from time. Victory moves Chelsea above Liverpool on goal difference at the top of the table, whilst Cardiff remain without a win on their return to the top flight.

Meanwhile, Liverpool showed their credentials in targeting a first title since 1990 are for real and such was the Reds' dominance the scoreline did not do Jurgen Klopp's men justice in winning 2-1 at Tottenham. City remain just two points back and looked back to their best in tearing apart Fulham 3-0 thanks to goals from Leroy Sane, David Silva and Raheem Sterling.

