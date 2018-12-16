Premier League: Jesus's brace puts Manchester City on top

football

Gabriel Jesus (right) celebrates Manchester City's opening goal with Leroy Sane at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Manchester City laid down the gauntlet to Liverpool by leapfrogging their title rivals back to the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Everton at the Etihad on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus enjoyed a welcome return to form by scoring his first league goals in four months either side of half-time to put City two goals up. Dominic Calvert-Lewin briefly gave Everton hope, but Raheem Sterling came off the bench to make the game safe with his first touch as City moved two points ahead of Liverpool, who host Manchester United today.

Pep Guardiola could even afford the luxury of leaving Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero on the bench on their return from injury as the Catalan coach again shuffled his pack for the busy festive period.

