Premier League: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool still on top

football

Salah, Mane score to help Liverpool overcome Chelsea 2-0 and retain lead in Premier League title race after Manchester City beat Palace 3-1 to stay No. 2

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Chelsea during a Premier League match yesterday. Pic/AFP

Liverpool: Liverpool powered back to the top of the Premier League after Mohamed Salah's stunning strike clinched a 2-0 win over Chelsea yesterday. Jurgen Klopp's side had surrendered pole position a few hours earlier when Manchester City won 3-1 at Crystal Palace, piling pressure on the Reds to respond as the title race heats up.

Liverpool rose to the challenge as Sadio Mane's opener five minutes after the break and a blistering long-range drive from Salah two minutes later moved them two points clear of second-placed City on a raucous afternoon at Anfield.

Advantage Reds

City have five games left compared to just four for Liverpool, leaving the destiny of the title in the hands of the champions. But there is a growing feeling at Anfield that this will be the season Liverpool finally end their 29-year wait to be crowned kings of English football.



City's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring against Crystal Palace yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Chelsea posed the last major threat to Liverpool's title bid, yet the leaders dealt with the challenge impressively to mark Klopp's 200th game as Reds manager in style. With City having difficult league fixtures looming against Tottenham and Manchester United, Klopp's men are convinced they can hold onto pole position.

Their run-in is undoubtedly less daunting than City's, with Cardiff, Huddersfield and Newcastle on the schedule before a potential title party against Wolves at Anfield. For fourth-placed Chelsea, the loss was a blow to their bid for Champions League football next season and they will drop to fifth if Arsenal win at Watford on Monday.

Emotional day

On the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster that killed 96 Liverpool fans and in the week that club legend Tommy Smith passed away, there was even more emotion at Anfield than usual.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates