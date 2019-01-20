Premier League: Mohamed Salah's brace helps Liverpool register come-from-behind win

other-sports

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his team's opening goal on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Liverpool moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League as Mohamed Salah's double inspired a dramatic 4-3 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's side were pushed hard by Palace, who took a shock 34th minute lead, but Salah's predatory instincts and a woeful mistake from Eagles keeper Julian Speroni ensured Liverpool improved their unbeaten home league run to 32 games.

Foxes lose; United win 2-1

Diogo Jota's hat-trick piled pressure on Leicester manager Claude Puel as the Wolves midfielder's last-gasp strike secured a thrilling 4-3 win. Manchester United stretched their winning streak to seven games as they beat Brighton 2-1. Gaetan Bong conceded a penalty with a foul on Paul Pogba and the France midfielder stroked home the spot-kick for his 10th goal of the season. Marcus Rashford marked his 150th game for the club with his side's second goal in the 42nd minute.

