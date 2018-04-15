Premier League: Olivier Giroud seals Blues' comeback win

The French international striker has largely struggled to make an impact since his deadline day move from Arsenal in January



Giroud celebrates his maiden EPL goal for Chelsea. Pic/AFP

Olivier Giroud hopes to have kickstarted his Chelsea career after coming off the bench to inspire an eight-minute turnaround from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Southampton on Saturday with his first Premier League goals for the club.

The French international striker has largely struggled to make an impact since his deadline day move from Arsenal in January. Dusan Tadic and debutant Jan Bednarek put the hosts in command, but Giroud struck either side of Eden Hazard's equaliser to cut the gap on Liverpool and Tottenham in the fight for a top-four finish.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever