Premier League Preview: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wants to win last game for players

Arsene Wenger is keen to win the last game of his Arsenal reign - but more for the players he will be leaving behind than to toast his own farewell. The Gunners boss will leave the club after almost 22 years at the helm when the final whistle blows at Huddersfield today.

Arsenal travel to the John Smith's Stadium knowing they will finish sixth in the Premier League, the lowest ever position under Wenger, as the 68-year-old departs.

A 3-1 defeat at Leicester on Wednesday night means Arsenal have an identical away record to already-relegated West Brom this season, winning just three games on the road and taking three points away from the Emirates Stadium since the turn of the year. The outgoing Frenchman believes a rare away victory will be a confidence boost to the squad he is leaving behind. "I will say to the players, 'Look we have to prepare for the future, and the best way to do that is to win your last game and go in a positive mind into next season'," he said.

"We have gone through a season of ups and downs but they have always created something special and I would like that to come out in the last game by the way we play it."

