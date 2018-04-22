Premier League: West Brom hold Liverpool 2-2

Rondon rose impressively in the 89th minute, arriving to nod in Chris Brunt's free-kick and complete Albion's recovery from a two-goal deficit at the Hawthorns



Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool at The Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, central England, on April 21, 2018. Pic/AFP

Mohamed Salah bagged a record-equaling goal for Liverpool, but a dramatic late equaliser from Salomon Rondon earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Rondon rose impressively in the 89th minute, arriving to nod in Chris Brunt's free-kick and complete Albion's recovery from a two-goal deficit at the Hawthorns. But bottom of the table West Brom still look set for relegation from the Premier League as they are eight points from safety with only three games left. Liverpool remain third, three points behind second-placed Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side had seemed firmly in control as Salah equalled Ian Rush's Liverpool record of scoring in 32 different games in a single season and collected his 31st league goal of the campaign.

