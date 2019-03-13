Presenting comedy at work

things-to-do

This weekend, a stand-up comedy show that tells you to stay true, will lampoon the more illogical aspects of corporate life we are all too familiar with

Rahul Subramanian

If there's one sphere of life that serves as a goldmine for comedic fodder, it's the co­rporate work structure (ap­art from politics, of course). The sort of straight-jacketed fu­n­ctioning that most companies e­nforce on employees is best viewed through a humorous lens. And some of these more illogical aspects will now be lampooned at a stand-up sh­ow presented by Ballantine's India's Unofficial Evenings, where comedians Rahul Subramanian and Kumar Varun take stage this weekend in Bandra.

"It's a one-hour gig, for which Rahul and I have developed a skit which represents the id­ea of 'stay true', which is also where Ballantine's et­h­os lies. We will try to question and break corporate myths th­at have evolved over time. The structure [of the set] is also very corporate-ish, with Power Point presentations. The two of us talk about our own experiences, too. We have a combined experience of over 10 years in corporate life, which we've drawn from," says Kumar, adding that guests can expect an interactive set, where audience members will be called to share their insights.



Kumar Varun

He believes that the theme of staying true has a lesson for India's stand-ups too. With the growing influence of social media and the emergence of streaming platforms, the circuit has come a long way since it first came of age five years ago. But going ahead, it's crucial to look beyond garnering vid­eo views. "A comedian should never forget who he is. It's easy to be swayed with what's happening around you. And that's why, it's even more important to stay true to the values you have grown up with, be who you are and not follow the herd," says Kumar.

On: March 14, 7.30 pm

At: The Good Wife, The Capital, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Call: 40109433

