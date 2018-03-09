President accepts resignation of TDP ministers

Mar 09, 2018, 18:06 IST | IANS

President Ram Nath Kovind of Friday accepted the resignations of TDP ministers from the Modi government, a day after they stepped down in protest against the Centre's failure to give Andhra Pradesh a special status category

President Ram Nath Kovind of Friday accepted the resignations of TDP ministers from the Modi government, a day after they stepped down in protest against the Centre's failure to give Andhra Pradesh a special status category.

"The President, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati and Y.S. Chowdary from the union council of ministers with immediate effect," a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

The President also directed that the work of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, held by Raju, will now be looked after by the Prime Minister. Chowdary was the Minister of State for Science and Technology.

