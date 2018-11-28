President Arif Alvi: Pakistan weapons deterrent in belligerent neighbourhood

international

Pakistan President Arif Alvi says says his country's weapons will be 'for defence, never for offence', without mentioning the country's nuclear capabilities

Arif Alvi

Pakistan's weapons are a deterrent to ensure that nobody looks at it with a "bad eye" as the country is facing a "belligerent neighbourhood", President Arif Alvi said on Tuesday. Alvi was addressing the opening ceremony of the 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2018 here.

"We want peace, we have been striving for peace in a belligerent neighbourhood but we must stay strong. Our weapons are for peaceful intent," he said, without naming any country. "We are there to defend our country and that is what IDEAS is all about," he said. Pakistan's weapons will be "for defence, never for offence", he said without mentioning the country's nuclear capabilities. "When the paradigm is not in our favour, we also have a deterrent to ensure nobody looks at Pakistan with a bad eye at all," he said.

