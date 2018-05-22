President Hassan Rouhani says world no longer accepts US deciding for them

"The world today does not accept that the United States decides for the world. Countries have their independence," Rouhani said



Hassan Rouhani

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani dismissed threats made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today, saying the rest of the world no longer accepts Washington making decisions on their behalf.

"The world today does not accept that the United States decides for the world. Countries have their independence," Rouhani said in a statement carried by multiple Iranian news agencies.

