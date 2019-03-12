President honours 56 recipients with Padma awards

national

The Padma awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, the second, third and fourth highest civilian awards of the country respectively, only after Bharat Ratna

President Ram Nath Kovind (right) presents the Padma Shri to chess grandmaster Harika Dronavalli. Pic/AFP

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday conferred the Padma awards upon 56 of the 112 personalities, chosen for this year's honour, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Padma awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, the second, third and fourth highest civilian awards of the country respectively, only after Bharat Ratna.

Malayalam actor Mohanlal, Rajya Sabha MP and SAD leader Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Hukumdev Narayan Yadav were among those who were bestowed with the Padma Bhushan award.

The President conferred the Padma Bhushan award (posthumous) upon veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar. Prominent personalities conferred with the Padma Shri were: Director and actor Prabhu Deva, singer and music director Shankar Mahadevan, veteran actor Kader Khan (posthumous), Bajrang Punia for wrestling, Indian national Kabaddi team's captain Ajay Thakur and table tennis player Sharath Kamal and grandmaster Harika Dronavalli.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever