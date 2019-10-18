President Kim Jong-Un riding a horse amuses people, Twitterati shares memes

Pictures of North Korean leader, Kim Jong-Un riding a white horse on the sacred snow-clad Mount Paektu surfaced on the micro-blogging website and they went viral in no time. Mount Paektu also happens to be the birthplace of his father. Twitterati expressed concern over this being a symbolic move but also did not waste any time in starting a meme-fest.

North Korean state media KCNA releases photos of leader Kim Jong Un riding a white horse on Mount Paektu pic.twitter.com/VsicwSBCjA — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 16, 2019

While some made references from Game of Thrones, Chronicles of Narnia, some also compared him to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Peter Griffin going for a ride with North Korean dictator #KimJongUn. pic.twitter.com/i4EWeIAj5u — Disney Character Peter Griffin In Random Photos (@PeterInPhotos) October 16, 2019

Where Kim Jong-Un got the idea for riding the white horse pic.twitter.com/PvVK01W1bO — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) October 16, 2019

Just me lol Kim Jong un looking like shrek and donkey ðð #KimJongUn pic.twitter.com/Pmf17MIgl8 — ð¸ ð PIZZA PARKER ð ð¸ (@no1enterpriseD) October 16, 2019

Most of the leader's previous visits to the mountain have been associated with important incidents. He paid a visit to the mountain in 2017 just after launching North Korea's biggest intercontinental ballistic missile. Earlier in 2013, he visited Paektu before executing his own uncle. People are speculating as to what is the major incident associated with this visit.

