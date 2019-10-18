MENU

President Kim Jong-Un riding a horse amuses people, Twitterati shares memes

Published: Oct 18, 2019, 12:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Most of the leader's previous visits to the mountain have been associated with important incidents

Kim Jong-Un on horseback. Pic/AFP
Kim Jong-Un on horseback. Pic/AFP

Pictures of North Korean leader, Kim Jong-Un riding a white horse on the sacred snow-clad Mount Paektu surfaced on the micro-blogging website and they went viral in no time. Mount Paektu also happens to be the birthplace of his father. Twitterati expressed concern over this being a symbolic move but also did not waste any time in starting a meme-fest.

While some made references from Game of Thrones, Chronicles of Narnia, some also compared him to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Most of the leader's previous visits to the mountain have been associated with important incidents. He paid a visit to the mountain in 2017 just after launching North Korea's biggest intercontinental ballistic missile. Earlier in 2013, he visited Paektu before executing his own uncle. People are speculating as to what is the major incident associated with this visit.

