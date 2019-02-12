President Kovind, Narendra Modi pay tributes to Vajpayee at Central Hall

national

Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Central Hall of Parliament.

A life-size portrait of Vajpayee, who passed away on August 16 last year, was installed in the Central Hall of Parliament today.

Speaking at the event, President Ram Nath Kovind said, " Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee offered decisive leadership under challenging circumstances. The 1998 nuclear test in Pokhran and the Kargil War of 1999 are classic examples. These decisions were taken in the interest of the nation."

"Atal ji will always be remembered as a great politician of India. His spontaneity and dignity in accepting victory and defeat are exemplary. He will be remembered for being patient in the tough situations," the President said.

"Atal ji made initiatives so that the rivers and other water resources can be utilised properly by the people. With the help of the Golden Quadrilateral Highway network, Atal ji eased the linking of the states within the country. He (Atal Ji) also provided homes to basic-income people by encouraging housing schemes. The I-T sector also boomed during his tenure," Kovind.

"In addition, he also implemented schemes for the uplift of brave soldiers, hard-working farmers and committed scientists," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded Vajpayee, saying, "Atal ji had a long political career, a large part of which was spent in the Opposition. Yet, he continued raising issues of public interest and never ever deviated from his ideology."

"There was power in Atal Ji's speech and there was equal power in Atal Ji's silence. His communication skills were unparalleled. He had a great sense of humour," the Prime Minister said.

A tribute to Atal Ji. His portrait has been unveiled at Central Hall. https://t.co/zzBZjZ6kKd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2019

