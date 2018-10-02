Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tributes

national

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said truth and non-violence -- the two beacons of Mahatma Gandhi's life -- that he lived and died for, are India's foundation and true patriots must protect them

Mahatma Gandhi. File Photo/Agency

October 2, 1869. The day great Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born and even after 149 years, mother India has not seen an individual, who fought for the nation and was instrumental in giving India independence in 1947. Mahatma Gandhi as he was fondly called believed in non-violence, brotherhood, equality and even in the 21st century, his ideals and morals are still remembered. The father of the nation is still relevant and on this momentous occasion, many prominent personalities and public figures have taken to social media to express their tribute.

Launching a two-year-long celebration marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday shared their messages on social media.

"Tribute to Bapu on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Gandhiji's life was devoted to the ideals of peace, brotherhood and harmony. Today, there is an opportunity to replicate our allegiance and resolve towards these ideals. Mahatma Gandhi's teachings are relevant to the whole of humanity," Kovind tweeted early in the day.

à¤Âà¤¾à¤Âà¤§à¥Â à¤Âà¤¯à¤Âà¤¤à¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤¬à¤¾à¤ªà¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤¶à¥Âà¤°à¤¦à¥Âà¤§à¤¾à¤Âà¤Âà¤²à¤¿à¥¤ à¤Âà¤¾à¤Âà¤§à¥Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤¾ à¤Âà¥Âà¤µà¤¨ à¤¶à¤¾à¤Âà¤¤à¤¿, à¤¬à¤Âà¤§à¥Âà¤¤à¤¾ à¤Âà¤° à¤¸à¤¦à¥Âà¤­à¤¾à¤µ à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤¦à¤°à¥Âà¤¶à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¸à¤®à¤°à¥Âà¤ªà¤¿à¤¤ à¤¥à¤¾à¥¤ à¤Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤¨ à¤Âà¤¦à¤°à¥Âà¤¶à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥Â à¤¨à¤¿à¤·à¥Âà¤ à¤¾ à¤Âà¤° à¤¸à¤Âà¤Âà¤²à¥Âà¤ª à¤Âà¥Â à¤¦à¥Âà¤¹à¤°à¤¾à¤¨à¥Â à¤Âà¤¾ à¤Â à¤µà¤¸à¤° à¤¹à¥Âà¥¤ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¤à¥Âà¤®à¤¾ à¤Âà¤¾à¤Âà¤§à¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤¶à¤¿à¤Âà¥Âà¤·à¤¾à¤Âà¤Â à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¥Â à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤µà¤¤à¤¾ à¤Âà¥Â à¤²à¤¿à¤Â à¤Âà¤Â à¤­à¥Â à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤¾à¤¸à¤Âà¤Âà¤¿à¤Â à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â — à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤°à¤ªà¤¤à¤¿ à¤Âà¥Âà¤µà¤¿à¤¨à¥Âà¤¦ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2018

Sharing his op-ed to national dailies on the occasion, the Prime Minister said: "From today we are entering Pujya Bapu's 150th anniversary year. It is a great opportunity for all of us to fulfill their dreams. #Gandhi150." In his op-ed he said: "He (the Mahatma) remains a shining beacon of hope for millions of people across the world who seek a life of equality, dignity, inclusion and empowerment. The impact he left on human society has few parallels...

"Let us think about how our actions can contribute to a cleaner and greener environment for the future generations. Almost eight decades ago, when the threats of pollution were not as much, Gandhiji took to cycling... Modi also tweeted on the "insightful op-ed" by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on "how India and Singapore are united in the pursuit of building a cleaner and better tomorrow for the coming generations".

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said truth and non-violence -- the two beacons of Mahatma Gandhi's life -- that he lived and died for, are India's foundation and true patriots must protect them. "Gandhiji is not an immobile statue, he is a living set of ideas and values flowing through India. Truth and non-violence, which he lived for and was killed for are the foundation of our country. True patriots must protect them," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhiji is not an immobile statue, he is a living set of ideas and values flowing through India.



Truth and non-violence, which he lived for and was killed for are the foundation of our country.



True patriots must protect them. #GandhiJayanti#Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/ltgTBgBhYF — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 2, 2018

Mahatma means a great Being.

One becomes a great being only when

the one rises above the limitations of Body, Mind,

family, culture and functions as a life beyond

all identities. This determines, are you a

Human creature or a Human Being.#GandhiJayanti #GandhiAt150 pic.twitter.com/6LibRFwSA9 — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) October 2, 2018

Gandhiji, a pioneer of ahimsa, & an advocate of peace & harmony , guided diverse India towrds Independence.



His ideals are deep-rooted in the making of modern India. It is our utmost duty not to threaten these fabrics of unity inspite of diversity.#GandhiJayanti#Gandhi150 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 2, 2018

My tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti. Our contributions towards Clean India shall be our real tribute to Bapu. #SwachhBharatDiwas pic.twitter.com/cCbYZxgiO7 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) October 2, 2018

My tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, who gave us freedom through non-violence. I appeal to all of you to follow his ideals of peace & non-violence as a way of life. We remain committed to the welfare of the downtrodden.#GandhiJayanti #Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/KYfKNsFuUM — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 2, 2018

Shat Shat Naman to #MahatmaGandhi ji on his birth anniversary today.

As we are entering Bapu's 150th birth anniversary year, let us strive to work hard to dedicate a #SwachhBharat to Him, this year!#Gandhi150 #GandhiJayanti @SwachhBharat pic.twitter.com/FFHlkFSSm5 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 2, 2018

à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤ªà¤¿à¤¤à¤¾ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤§à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤ªà¤° à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤à¤¿-à¤à¥à¤à¤¿ à¤¨à¤®à¤¨à¥¤



à¤à¤¾à¤à¤§à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¤à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤° à¤ à¤¹à¤¿à¤à¤¸à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤­à¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤¬à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¸à¤à¤à¤¿à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤



à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤¤ à¤à¥à¤£à¤¾, à¤¹à¤¿à¤à¤¸à¤¾, à¤¸à¤¾à¤®à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤¯à¤¿à¤à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤®à¥à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤¹à¤¥à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¤¤à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤° à¤ à¤¹à¤¿à¤à¤¸à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 2, 2018

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates