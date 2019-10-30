President, Nirmala Sitharaman rush to help woman guard who fainted

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and minister of state for finance Anurag Singh Thakur stepped down from the podium during an event in New Delhi to check on a woman security guard who fainted, while the National Anthem was being played.

The leaders were attending the National Corporate Social Responsibility Awards function in the Vigyaan Bhavan in the National capital where the policewoman was deployed, PTI reported.

The woman reportedly took ill while the National Anthem was being played towards the end of the event as a PTI photographer present at the venue saw her collapsing and sitting on the carpet. After the National Anthem was over, the President was seen talking to Sitharaman and Thakur after which the leaders, along with security officials stepped down from the podium and walked towards the guard to check on her. They were seen having a brief conversation with the policewoman after which Thakur offered her a bottle of water. Sitharaman then asked a security officer to escort the guard out of the hall.

#WATCH A woman security personnel deputed at National Corporate Social Responsibility Awards event collapsed during playing of National Anthem, today.President Kovind, FM Nirmala Sitharaman & MoS Finance Anurag Thakur came down the stage to inquire about her health. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/HUSvzkizHu — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019

The President, who generally leaves the function soon after the National Anthem ends left the venue after making sure that the guard is alright, amidst applause from the audience.

With inputs from PTI

