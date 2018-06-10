President Putin wants fans to enjoy 'unforgettable experience'

"To all football fans and the greatest football teams on the planet, welcome!" Putin said on Russian television six days before the four-yearly tournament gets underway

President Vladimir Putin on Friday welcomed football teams and fans from across the world to the World Cup, which begins in Russia next week, assuring that everything effort had been "to ensure that all of our guests... feel at home".

"To all football fans and the greatest football teams on the planet, welcome!" Putin said on Russian television six days before the four-yearly tournament gets underway. "It is with immense joy and a great honour that we receive representatives of the great football family. We want this event to be a celebration, filled with passion and emotions. I hope you will have an unforgettable experience," he added.

More than a million fans from around the world are set to arrive in Russia for the eagerly awaited World Cup, in which 32 nations are taking part, according to FIFA head Gianni Infantino. Russia has spent $13 billion on preparations for welcoming all the visitors to the big event which will take place in 11 cities in Russia.

