President Ram Nath Kovind bats for Gorakhpur to be developed as 'city of knowledge'

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday batted for Gorakhpur to be developed as a 'city of knowledge' and urged the people to work in this direction.

Addressing a gathering at the closing ceremony of a week-long founders day celebrations at an educational institution, the President said a lot of development work had been initiated in the city under the watch of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and that he himself was witness to this transition.

"I have been to Gorakhpur earlier too, but this is my maiden visit to the city after assuming charge as President of India and I can certainly feel the change...the development here," he said.

In his address, Govind pointed out how love, compassion and harmony were the basics of education and said a good character was the hallmark of a good education system. He told the gathering, comprising students, on how Lord Buddha and Kabir were both teachers.

Praising the contribution of the Gorakhnath Peeth in furthering the education system and its values, the President said that the two-degree colleges and Gorakhpur University were imparting quality education to students in the region.

He added that UP has the largest youth population and by using youth power, not only Poorvanchal and the state of Uttar Pradesh but also the country can march ahead towards development and progress.

The President had earlier visited the Gorakhnath temple to offer prayers. He was accompanied by Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He also visited the 'samaadhi' of the late Mahant Avaidhyanath, the Chief Minister's guru and paid floral tributes.

