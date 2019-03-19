President Ram Nath Kovind confers gallantry awards to armed forces

national

Panda received it posthumously for fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Lethpora camp in December 2017

Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday conferred gallantry awards -- two Kirti Chakras and 15 Shaurya Chakras -- to the armed forces personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to the duty. Two Kirti Chakras and two Shaurya Chakras were given posthumously.

The President, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, presented Kirti Chakras to Pradip Kumar Panda (Constable, 130 Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force) and Sowar Vijay Kumar (The Armoured Corps/22nd Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles), a Defence Ministry statement said.

Panda received it posthumously for fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Lethpora camp in December 2017. Kumar was awarded posthumously for "eliminating two hardcore terrorists" in the state's Darsu village in August 2018.

Posthumous Shaurya Chakras were presented to Sepoy Ajay Kumar (Mechanised Infantry, 42nd Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles) for displaying "courage, exceptional valour to neutralise a terrorist" and safeguarding his team, and Rifleman Jaiprakash Oraon (4th Battalion, Assam Rifles) for extraordinary courage and eliminating two terrorists and injuring two more during an operation in Manipur, despite being grievously injured.

Other recipients of Shaurya Chakra are: Major Pawan Kumar (Rashtriya Rifles), Kuldeep Singh Chahar, Zile Singh (both CRPF), Rifleman Rathva Lilesh Bhai (Assam Rifles), Lt. Col. Vikrant Prasher, Capt. Abhay Sharm, Major Rohit Lingwal, Naib Subedar Anil Kumar Dahiya, Havildar Jaweed Ahmad Bhat, Havildar Kul Bahadur Thapa (all Parachute Regiment - Special Forces), Lt. Col. Arjun Sharma (Jat Regiment), Major Imliakum Keitzar (Gorkha Rifles) and Irfan Ramzan Sheikh.

The President also conferred 13 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, two Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 26 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals to senior officers of the armed forces for distinguished service of an exceptional order.

The presentation took place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates