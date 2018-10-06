President Ram Nath Kovind: Daughters should be given freedom to venture out

national

He said that social and economic gaps affect women much more than others

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that social and economic gaps affect women much more than others and that "our daughters should be given freedom to venture out to explore and find their potential."

Addressing an International Conference on Women's Health, Wellness and Empowerment, the President said, "This conference has a commendable theme 'Give her wings and let her soar'. When we give our daughters and young girls in our families the freedom to venture out, to explore and find their potential, they soar higher and higher."

He said that social and economic gaps affect women much more than others.

"They have a particular impact on families and communities from weaker sections of society. It is with this in mind that the entire ecosystem of healthcare is being revitalised," he said.

Lauding the Central government initiatives, Kovind said: "More than 3,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened to sell and distribute quality medicines at reduced prices.

"These are benefiting fellow citizens from low-income families. And 85 lakh expectant mothers and 3.25 crore children have been provided immunisation cover under Mission Indradhanush," he said.

Hailing the BJP governments recently launched Ayushman Bharat scheme, the President said: "It envisages providing health coverage to socially and economically disadvantaged sections of society. As part of Ayushmaan Bharat, 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres are being opened across India. These will provide services to, among others, mothers and newborn babies."

Later in the day, the President addressed a seminar organised by the Talent Development Council here and unveiled the statue of the late freedom fighter Shyamlal Parshad.

Speaking at the Talent Development Council's seminar, the President appreciated the Council for its efforts to identify and encourage talented students and facilitate their free education.

He noted that a number of students associated with the Council have been successful in engineering, medical and other entrance examinations.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates