President Ram Nath Kovind: Deeply distressed to hear about tragic plane crash in Kozhikode:

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said he was deeply distressed to hear about the tragic plane accident at Kerala's Kozhikode airport and his thoughts and prayers were with the affected passengers, crew members and their families.

Kovind said he spoke to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and enquired about the situation there.

Deeply distressed to hear about the tragic plane crash of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode, Kerala. Spoke to @KeralaGovernor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan and inquired about the situation. Thoughts and prayers with affected passengers, crew members and their families. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2020

At least 16 people were killed and several others injured when a Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew on board overshot the runway at Kozhikode and fell into a valley, breaking into two portions, on Friday evening, police sources have said.

