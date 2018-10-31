President Ram Nath Kovind: Eradicating corruption foremost condition for new India

Oct 31, 2018, 21:36 IST | ANI

He also noted that online platforms such as Government e-Marketplace (GEM) platform can be helpful in improving transparency, and prevent corruption in the public procurement process

President Ram Nath Kovind, on Wednesday, said that eradicating corruption is the foremost condition for creating a new India.

Speaking at the Vigilance Awareness Week 2018 function organised by the Central Vigilance Commission in the national capital, the President said, 'Eradicating corruption is the foremost condition for creating a new India. The confidence of our people that decisions and actions are being undertaken with transparency, accountability and fairness must continuously be enhanced.'

"From extending banking facilities to previously unbanked sections of our people to implementing the GST (Goods and Service Tax) regime, various endeavours have been made to boost the formal economy. And adoption of digital systems has also helped contain corruption. In this manner, loopholes for misuse of public money are being addressed," he added.

The President also said that there is a serious effort to curb and punish economic offences and give habitual offenders a sense of fear of the law.

The theme for this year's Vigilance Awareness Week is 'Eradicate Corruption 'Build a New India'. The Vigilance Awareness Week is observed to encourage all stakeholders to collectively participate in the fight against corruption and to raise public awareness regarding the existence, causes, gravity, and threat posed by corruption.

