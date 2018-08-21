Search

President Ram Nath Kovind greets citizens on Eid-ul-Zuha

Aug 21, 2018, 19:34 IST | IANS

In his message, the President has said, "On the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha, I extend my greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens and, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad"

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted the citizens of India on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha, a major Muslim festival.

"On this special day, we celebrate the spirit of sacrifice. Let us resolve to work together for unity and fraternity in our shared society," Kovind added.

