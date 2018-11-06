President Ram Nath Kovind greets nation on Diwali eve

Nov 06, 2018, 21:01 IST | IANS

He said this festival is an opportunity to "foster fraternity and unity among all citizens"

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended Diwali greetings to the nation, hoping that the Festival of Lights will foster fraternity and unity among all citizens.

"On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend warm greetings and good wishes to all my fellow citizens in India and around the world," the President said in his message on the eve of Diwali.

"Diwali guides us from darkness towards light. On this occasion, let us spread and share our happiness with those who are less fortunate than us," he said.

Diwali will be celebrated on Wednesday in different parts of India.

