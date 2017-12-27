President Ram Nath Kovind hosts 'At Home' reception in Hyderabad

President Ram Nath Kovind today hosted 'At Home' reception during his stay at the Rashtrapati Nilayam here

President Ram Nath Kovind today hosted 'At Home' reception during his stay at the Rashtrapati Nilayam here. Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E S L Narasimhan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya and several other leaders attended the event, according to a Telangana government release.



President Ram Nath Kovind

Kovind arrived here on December 24. Kovind was sworn-in as the 14th President of India on July 25. It is customary for the President to visit Hyderabad during December on a sojourn and stay at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, one of the Presidential Retreats.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go