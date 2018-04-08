President Ram Nath Kovind lauds Indian eves for CWG victory

"Congratulations to the Golden Girls - Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar, and Mouma Das - for bagging India's first ever Women's Table Tennis Team GOLD at Commonwealth Games. Stupendous achievement," President Kovind tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind

Following the Indian women's table tennis team's victory at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the winners.

"Congratulations to the Golden Girls - Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar, and Mouma Das - for bagging India's first ever Women's Table Tennis Team GOLD at Commonwealth Games. Stupendous achievement," President Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his "delight" on the achievement.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, "A well deserved and historic Gold for the Indian women¿s Table Tennis team! Congratulations to the team. Delighted at this accomplishment."

The Indian women table tennis team staged a winning show on Day 4 of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games as they defeated defending champions Singapore 3-1 to claim gold.

This is India's first ever gold at the multi-sport event. They had earlier appeared in the finals at the home edition of the Games in 2010 and finished fourth in the Glasgow Games.

India took the lead with the help of Manika Batra's 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7 victory over World No. 4 Tianwei Feng.

This is India's seventh gold medal at the 21st edition of the Games.

India has so far bagged seven gold, two silver, and three bronze medals.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

