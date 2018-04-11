President Ram Nath Kovind may visit Mhow on Ambedkar Jayanti

Sanjay Dubey said, "The president may visit Mhow on Ambedkar Jayanti. During the visit, he is likely to reach Ambedkar memorial"

President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to visit Mhow in Madhya Pradesh to pay homage to Dr. B R Ambedkar on his 127th birth anniversary on Saturday. Mhow is the birthplace of Dr. Ambedkar. There is a memorial of the Father of the Indian Constitution near the military cantonment area in Mhow, which Kovind is likely to visit.

Talking to PTI, Indore Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Dubey said, "The president may visit Mhow on Ambedkar Jayanti. During the visit, he is likely to reach Ambedkar memorial." He, however, said the administration was still waiting for the detailed programme of the president's visit. Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh public relations department said in a statement that if Kovind visits the Ambedkar memorial on his birth anniversary, he would be the first president to do so.

According to the release, the state government has organised "Samajik Samrasta Sammelan" (convention for social harmony) at Mhow on Dr. Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

It is almost certain that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and some union ministers along with followers of Dr. Ambedkar would attend this convention. Narendra Modi had become the first Prime Minister of the country to visit the memorial at Mhow on the 125th birth anniversary of Ambedkar in 2016.

Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in the Kali Paltan area of Mhow. The state government had inaugurated the memorial built at his birthplace on April 14, 2008, on his 117th birth anniversary.

