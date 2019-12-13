President Ram Nath Kovind nod for Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, turned Act

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses during the Human Rights Day Function being organised by the National Human Rights Commission, at Vigyan Bhawan. Pic/ PTI

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

New Delhi: In a late Thursday night order, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, letting it become an Act allowing Indian citizenship to six non-Muslim minority migrants facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. As per gazette of India, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 of "Parliament received the assent of the President on December 12, 2019, and here by published for general information".

The Act comes into effect with its publication in the official gazette. As per the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and by the Lok Sabha in a midnight sitting little past on Monday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever