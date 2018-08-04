President Ram Nath Kovind on three day visit to Kerala from Sunday

national

The inaugural function would be followed by a two-day National Legislators Conference on 'Challenges in the Empowerment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Independent India

President Ram Nath Kovind would arrive here tomorrow on a three-day visit to the state. On August 6, the President will inaugurate the 'Festival of Democracy' to mark the conclusion of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Governor P Sathasivan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and Opposition leader in

the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala would also attend the function to be held at the Legislature complex here.

The inaugural function would be followed by a two-day National Legislators Conference on 'Challenges in the Empowerment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Independent India.' On August 7, the President will inaugurate the centenary celebrations of St Thomas College, Thrissur, before returning to Delhi. The president's itinerary also includes offering prayers at the Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayoor on Wednesday, official sources said.

